Mirador La Piedra Degetau

This nest of boulders crests a hilltop alongside the Ruta Panorámica (Hwy 7718 here), just south of Aibonito. Once the ‘thinking place’ of Ponce-born writer Federico Degetau y González, this must have been a magical place in its day, with views of mountains, the Atlantic and the Caribbean. On a clear evening you can actually see cruise ships leaving San Juan more than 20 miles to the north, and the lights of Ponce glowing to the south.

Sadly, a lookout tower (that dwarfs the actual rocks), myriad picnic shelters, a playground and a paved parking lot hinder the lyrical ruminations of potential poets today. It’s still an inspiring view, but Degetau is probably turning in his grave.