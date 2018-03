Welcome to Bahía de Jobos

The sprawling Reserva Nacional de Investigación Estuarina de Bahía de Jobos fans along the northern shores of the islet-spotted Bahía de Jobos, famous for its regular sightings of manatees. This area has a quiet, quaint and half-forgotten location south of the south coast's highways. Hiking trails cross creaking boardwalks among a labyrinth of mangrove canals. The marshy reserve borders a near-abandoned sugar town, Aguirre, another compelling detour from Hwy 3.