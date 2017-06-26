Once Puerto Rico's de facto capital, after Spanish Governor Romualdo Palacios González established residence here in 1887, Aibonito has long been a retreat for the island’s political leaders and most wealthy citizens. The town is also the island’s highest (at about 2000ft) and hosts an impressive flower festival. For these reasons, and because it’s on the Ruta Panorámica, Aibonito is Puerto Rico's most visited mountain settlement.

The town has a euphonious name that suggests a Spanish exclamation meaning ‘Wow, how beautiful,’ but today, travelers should associate Aibonito with a very limited definition of beauty, with terrible traffic jams on the narrow streets and scant thought to urban planning.

Yet the extraordinary spectacle of Puerto Rico's deepest canyon, the Cañón de San Cristóbal, lying north of town in a deep volcanic rift, alone warrants a visit here. More serene views, this time from above, await at the Mirador La Piedra Degetau.

