This baroque, 17th-century Jesuit church, built on the site of the former royal palace, looms over the town’s most impressive square, Praça Sá da Bandeira. The church now serves as the town’s cathedral. Inside is a lush ceiling bursting with angels, plus a number of elaborately gilded altars. Unless a mass is underway, entry is via the recently opened Museu Diocesano de Santarém.