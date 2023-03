This early-15th-century church, with its delicately carved facade of multilayered arches, is a Santarém jewel. Inside, a rose window spills light across the beautifully spare interior of stone columns and white walls. Note the tombs of Pedro Álvares Cabral (the ‘discoverer’ of Brazil, who lived in Santarém) and Dom Pedro de Menezes, the first governor of the Ceuta e do Império (City and of the Empire; Vila Real).