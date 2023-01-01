Fortaleza de Peniche

Dominating the south of the peninsula, Peniche’s imposing 16th-century fortress was used in the 20th century as one of dictator Salazar’s infamous jails for political prisoners. By the entrance where prisoners once received visitors – the stark booths with glass partitions are preserved – is the Núcleo-Resistência, a grim but fascinating display about those times, including Resistance leaflets and prisoners' poignant, beautifully illustrated letters to their children.

At the time of research he fort was closed for the building of Portugal's new Museu da Resistência e Liberdade (Resistance and Freedom Museum).