Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Flickr Open
Popular for its long, fabulous town beach, nearby surf strands and also as a jumping-off point for the beautiful Ilhas Berlengas nature reserve, Peniche is spectacularly set on a headland surrounded by sea. It remains a working port, giving it a slightly grittier, more ‘lived in’ feel than its resort neighbours. The seaside fort where Salazar’s regime detained political prisoners is a must-see for anyone interested in Portuguese history; artisan lovers will enjoy Peniche's speciality, handmade lace known as Renda de Bilros (bobbin lace), and you can watch the nimble fingers of women at work; and outdoors enthusiasts will love the beaches and the spectacular, heavily eroded limestone cliffs that jut out from the tip of the headland at Cabo Carvoeiro like a jagged jigsaw piece timelessly waiting for a never-to-come unification.
Peniche
While in Peniche, make sure you do the 8km circuit of the whole headland (walking is hot going, however, as much of it is on the road). At Cabo Carvoeiro,…
Peniche
About 5km to the northeast of Peniche is this scenic island-village, connected to the mainland village of Casais do Baleal by a narrow causeway (note: it…
Peniche
Dominating the south of the peninsula, Peniche’s imposing 16th-century fortress was used in the 20th century as one of dictator Salazar’s infamous jails…
Peniche
For those interested in the Peniche tradition of bobbin lace, this museum, inaugurated in 2016, offers an interesting glimpse into this traditional…
Peniche
At this school attached to Peniche’s turismo building, you can watch the nimble (and chatty) ladies in action as the organised 'chaos' of their bobbins…
Get to the heart of Peniche with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Portugal $26.99
Pocket Azores $14.99
Pocket Lisbon $14.99
in partnership with getyourguide