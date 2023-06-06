Peniche

Overview

Popular for its long, fabulous town beach, nearby surf strands and also as a jumping-off point for the beautiful Ilhas Berlengas nature reserve, Peniche is spectacularly set on a headland surrounded by sea. It remains a working port, giving it a slightly grittier, more ‘lived in’ feel than its resort neighbours. The seaside fort where Salazar’s regime detained political prisoners is a must-see for anyone interested in Portuguese history; artisan lovers will enjoy Peniche's speciality, handmade lace known as Renda de Bilros (bobbin lace), and you can watch the nimble fingers of women at work; and outdoors enthusiasts will love the beaches and the spectacular, heavily eroded limestone cliffs that jut out from the tip of the headland at Cabo Carvoeiro like a jagged jigsaw piece timelessly waiting for a never-to-come unification.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  Headland

    Headland

    Peniche

    While in Peniche, make sure you do the 8km circuit of the whole headland (walking is hot going, however, as much of it is on the road). At Cabo Carvoeiro,…

  Baleal

    Baleal

    Peniche

    About 5km to the northeast of Peniche is this scenic island-village, connected to the mainland village of Casais do Baleal by a narrow causeway (note: it…

  Fortaleza de Peniche

    Fortaleza de Peniche

    Peniche

    Dominating the south of the peninsula, Peniche's imposing 16th-century fortress was used in the 20th century as one of dictator Salazar's infamous jails…

  Museu da Renda de Bilros

    Museu da Renda de Bilros

    Peniche

    For those interested in the Peniche tradition of bobbin lace, this museum, inaugurated in 2016, offers an interesting glimpse into this traditional…

  Escola de Rendas de Bilros

    Escola de Rendas de Bilros

    Peniche

    At this school attached to Peniche's turismo building, you can watch the nimble (and chatty) ladies in action as the organised 'chaos' of their bobbins…

