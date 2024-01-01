Casa do Mineiro

Mértola

Tucked away on one of the narrow streets of São Domingos village, this small museum set among still-inhabited houses re-creates a typical miner’s cottage.

    Parque Natural do Vale do Guadiana

    8.86 MILES

    Created in 1995, this zone of hills, plains and deep valleys around Serpa and Mértola shelters the Rio Guadiana, one of Portugal’s largest and most…

  • Igreja Matriz

    Igreja Matriz

    9.46 MILES

    Mértola’s striking parish church – square, flat-faced and topped with whimsical little conical decorations – is known because in a former incarnation it…

  • Castelo

    Castelo

    9.5 MILES

    Above the parish church looms Mértola’s fortified castle, most of which dates from the 13th century. It was built upon Moorish foundations next to an…

  • Castelo

    Castelo

    14.05 MILES

    Alcoutim's flower-ringed, 13th-century castelo has sweeping views over the village rooftops and river. Inside the grounds is the Núcleo Museológico de…

  • Alcáçova

    Alcáçova

    9.46 MILES

    This site contains the ruins of what was once a thriving Islamic neighbourhood. Some 20 dwellings were here, each with a classic Mediterranean layout – a…

  • Casa Islâmica

    Casa Islâmica

    9.46 MILES

    Next to the alcáçova (citadel), this interpretation centre is an accurately sized replica of an Islamic residence dating from the 12th century. Key…

  • Museu Etnográfico

    Museu Etnográfico

    19.42 MILES

    No traditional rural trade is overlooked in this exquisite exploration of Alentejan life. Occupying the former town market (in use from 1887 to 1986), the…

  • Castelo

    Castelo

    19.51 MILES

    Dating from the 14th century, this imposing castle affords long views from the battlements: flat plains, the aqueduct, town walls, rooftops and orange…

