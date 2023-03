No traditional rural trade is overlooked in this exquisite exploration of Alentejan life. Occupying the former town market (in use from 1887 to 1986), the museum beautifully presents restored items donated by locals. Polished tools used by former wheelwrights, saddle makers, cheese makers, barrel makers and ironmongers – among others – are on display.

At research time, the museum was closed for long-term renovations.