Machico has three churches but the most famous is the pretty little Miracles Chapel on the north side of the river. It was famously washed away in a flood in 1803, but the crucifix was found bobbing in the Atlantic by an American galley. 'Miracle!' the locals declared, hence the chapel's name.
Capela dos Milagres
Machico
Nearby Machico attractions
1. Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Conceição
0.1 MILES
The main church in Machico is one of the island's largest, reflecting the town's erstwhile status as Madeira's capital. The musty, ancient-feeling…
2. Forte de Nossa Senhora do Amparo
0.13 MILES
The triangular, ochre fortress on the Machico seafront dates from 1706 and was built to protect the town from pirates. There's not much to see here save…
0.15 MILES
Madeira's best artificial beach is this gently sloping suntrap created with golden sand shipped in from Morocco and protected by two artificial breaks…
0.45 MILES
When you get bored of lying on Machico beach, the climb up to Pico do Facho that rises above the town to the north is a great way to spend an afternoon…
1.8 MILES
Once a minor exhibition housed in small seafront building, Caniçal's Whale Museum was moved to a large multi-million-euro, ultra-modern complex in 2012,…
6. Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport
1.82 MILES
Few airports could be counted as true places of interest, but Madeira's runway sticking out on stilts into the Atlantic and hemmed on two sides by…
3.27 MILES
For those in the know, this tiny beach east of Caniçal is the best outside Funchal. A romantically secluded suntrap, this wild arc of black sand is backed…
5.28 MILES
The furthest point heading eastwards you can reach on the north coast before mammoth cliffs persuade the road to head inland, Porta da Cruz is a…