Capela dos Milagres

Machico has three churches but the most famous is the pretty little Miracles Chapel on the north side of the river. It was famously washed away in a flood in 1803, but the crucifix was found bobbing in the Atlantic by an American galley. 'Miracle!' the locals declared, hence the chapel's name.

