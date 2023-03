When you get bored of lying on Machico beach, the climb up to Pico do Facho that rises above the town to the north is a great way to spend an afternoon. By car, take the ER109 towards the old tunnel heading towards Caniçal. Turn right just before the tunnel and climb until you reach the top. The views of Machico, the airport and out across the endless Atlantic are simply stupendous.

There's also a year-round refreshments stand, a barbecue area and lots of cats to keep you company up there.