Marquês de Pombal & Around

Some of Lisbon’s finest restaurants, designer boutiques and concert halls make it easy to fill an entire day in this northern swath of the city. Beyond the tree-fringed Avenida da Liberdade lie graceful art-nouveau houses, manicured gardens and galleries showcasing artists from Paula Rego to Rembrandt. High culture and good living are what these modern neighbourhoods are all about.

Explore Marquês de Pombal & Around

  • C

    Casa-Museu Medeiros e Almeida

    Housed in a stunning early-19th-century mansion, this little-known museum presents António Medeiros e Almeida's exquisite fine- and decorative-arts…

  • Parque Eduardo VII

    An urban oasis with British roots, Parque Eduardo VII is named after his highness Edward VII, who visited Lisbon in 1903. The sloping parterre affords…

  • M

    Mãe d’Água

    The king laid the Aqueduto das Águas Livres’ final stone at Mãe d’Água, the city’s massive 5500-cu-metre main reservoir. Completed in 1834, the reservoir…

  • C

    Casa Museu Dr Anastácio Gonçalves

    This architecturally intriguing and rambling house/museum (built in 1905) contains a small but fascinating collection of 19th-century paintings by…

  • P

    Praça das Amoreiras

    One of the best places to see the Águas Livres aqueduct is in the leafy Praça das Amoreiras.

  • C

    Campo dos Mártires da Pátria

    Framed by elegant buildings, this grassy square is dotted with pine, weeping willow and jacaranda trees, with a pond for ducks and a pleasant indoor…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Marquês de Pombal & Around.

  • See

    Casa-Museu Medeiros e Almeida

    Housed in a stunning early-19th-century mansion, this little-known museum presents António Medeiros e Almeida's exquisite fine- and decorative-arts…

  • See

    Parque Eduardo VII

    An urban oasis with British roots, Parque Eduardo VII is named after his highness Edward VII, who visited Lisbon in 1903. The sloping parterre affords…

  • See

    Mãe d’Água

    The king laid the Aqueduto das Águas Livres’ final stone at Mãe d’Água, the city’s massive 5500-cu-metre main reservoir. Completed in 1834, the reservoir…

  • See

    Casa Museu Dr Anastácio Gonçalves

    This architecturally intriguing and rambling house/museum (built in 1905) contains a small but fascinating collection of 19th-century paintings by…

  • See

    Praça das Amoreiras

    One of the best places to see the Águas Livres aqueduct is in the leafy Praça das Amoreiras.

  • See

    Campo dos Mártires da Pátria

    Framed by elegant buildings, this grassy square is dotted with pine, weeping willow and jacaranda trees, with a pond for ducks and a pleasant indoor…