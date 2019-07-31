Famous for its outstanding quality and breadth, the world-class Founder's Collection at Museu Calouste Gulbenkian showcases an epic collection of Western…
Marquês de Pombal & Around
Some of Lisbon’s finest restaurants, designer boutiques and concert halls make it easy to fill an entire day in this northern swath of the city. Beyond the tree-fringed Avenida da Liberdade lie graceful art-nouveau houses, manicured gardens and galleries showcasing artists from Paula Rego to Rembrandt. High culture and good living are what these modern neighbourhoods are all about.
Explore Marquês de Pombal & Around
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Marquês de Pombal & Around.
Museu Calouste Gulbenkian – Coleção do Fundador
Famous for its outstanding quality and breadth, the world-class Founder's Collection at Museu Calouste Gulbenkian showcases an epic collection of Western…
See
Casa-Museu Medeiros e Almeida
Housed in a stunning early-19th-century mansion, this little-known museum presents António Medeiros e Almeida's exquisite fine- and decorative-arts…
See
Fundação Arpàd Szenes–Vieira da Silva
Set in a former silk factory, this museum houses paintings by Portuguese artist Vieira da Silva and her husband Arpàd Szenes. Open spaces, wooden beams…
See
Parque Eduardo VII
An urban oasis with British roots, Parque Eduardo VII is named after his highness Edward VII, who visited Lisbon in 1903. The sloping parterre affords…
See
Museu Calouste Gulbenkian – Coleção Moderna
Situated in a sculpture-dotted garden, the Coleção Moderna reveals a stellar collection of 20th-century Portuguese and international art. Admission…
See
Mãe d’Água
The king laid the Aqueduto das Águas Livres’ final stone at Mãe d’Água, the city’s massive 5500-cu-metre main reservoir. Completed in 1834, the reservoir…
See
Casa Museu Dr Anastácio Gonçalves
This architecturally intriguing and rambling house/museum (built in 1905) contains a small but fascinating collection of 19th-century paintings by…
See
Praça das Amoreiras
One of the best places to see the Águas Livres aqueduct is in the leafy Praça das Amoreiras.
See
Campo dos Mártires da Pátria
Framed by elegant buildings, this grassy square is dotted with pine, weeping willow and jacaranda trees, with a pond for ducks and a pleasant indoor…