Praia do Homem Nu

The Algarve

At the far southern end of the Ilha de Tavira, this nudist beach is one of the few recognised strips of sand for naturists in the Algarve.

  • Sé

    14.37 MILES

    The centrepiece of the Cidade Velha, the sé was completed in 1251 but heavily damaged in the 1755 earthquake. What you see now is a variety of Renaissance…

  • Igreja de São Lourenço de Matos

    17.83 MILES

    This baroque masterpiece was built on the site of a ruined chapel after locals, while digging a well, implored Saint Lawrence for help and then struck…

  • Museu do Traje

    12.29 MILES

    Encased in azulejos, this beautifully maintained museum occupies a former cork magnate’s mansion, which retains its original kitchen. It displays an ever…

  • Beach on the Ilhe de Tavira in the morning light, Tavira, Algarve, Portugal

    Praia da Ilha de Tavira

    4.44 MILES

    This huge white-sand beach at the island's eastern end, opposite Tavira, has operators for water sports (such as windsurfing and kitesurfing), beach bars…

  • Monterosa Olive Oil

    5.49 MILES

    Hour-long tours at this gold medal–winning olive oil producer take you around part of the 20-hectare estate showing you the five different varieties of…

  • Nova Cortiça

    11.05 MILES

    On these fascinating behind-the-scenes cork factory tours, you'll learn about the tree's life cycle, harvesting and the manufacturing process, from drying…

  • Praia da Falésia

    26.13 MILES

    One of the Algarve's most impressive beaches is this 6km-long strip of sand backed by stunning cliffs in several shades of ochre. Starting 8.5km east of…

1. Praia do Barril

1.58 MILES

At this glorious beach, you'll find several cafes and beach bars, and the remnants of a fishing settlement, with a poignant cemetery of anchors from the…

2. Santa Luzia

2.5 MILES

The fishing village of Santa Luzia is effectively a district of Tavira these days, and it's a great place to wander to get a feel for typical Algarve life…

4. Igreja de Santiago

4 MILES

Just south of Tavira's castle is the whitewashed 17th-century Igreja de Santiago, thought to have been built where a small mosque once stood. The park…

5. Camera Obscura Tower

4.03 MILES

Rising 100m high, the Torre da Tavira was formerly the town’s water tower and now houses a camera obscura at the top, reached by a lift. A simple but…

6. Castelo

4.03 MILES

Tavira's ruined castle rises high and mighty above the town. Possibly dating back to Neolithic times, the structure was rebuilt by Phoenicians and later…

7. Igreja de Santa Maria do Castelo

4.04 MILES

Built in Gothic style over a mosque, then rebuilt by an Italian neoclassicist following earthquake damage 500 years later, this church by the castle…

8. Ruínas Fenícias de Tavira

4.07 MILES

Astonishing archaeological remains found on this site just below the castelo date from the 8th century BC through to the 18th century AD. Digs have…