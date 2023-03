Just outside the walls to the northeast is the university’s main building (Colégio do Espírito Santo), a descendent (reopened in 1973) of the original Jesuit institution founded in 1559 (which closed when the Jesuits got shooed out by Marquês de Pombal in 1759). Inside are arched, Italian Renaissance–style cloisters, the Mannerist-style Templo do Espírito Santo and beautiful azulejos (hand-painted tiles).