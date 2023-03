The Moura Gate Sq stands just southeast of the cathedral. Near here was the original entrance to town. In the middle of the square is a strange-looking, globular 16th-century Renaissance fountain. Among the elegant mansions around the square is Casa Cordovil, built in Manueline-Moorish style. Have a look across the road to the west at the extraordinary knotted Manueline stone doorway of the Igreja do Carmo.