The artist Tiago Cabeça has created this wondrous miniature world of Portugal moulded in clay and peopled with humorous and irreverent characters. You'll find recognisable Alentejo imagery – castles, painted-white villages, cathedrals – and the interiors of tiny houses and lanes where Cabeça's characters are captured in all their adorable, big-eyed whimsy.

Cabeça is often on hand, and is happy to explain the vision behind his eye-catching creations. You can also purchase some of his works.