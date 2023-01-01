Fábrica de Brinquedos

The hamlet of Torre's school fell into disuse when there weren't enough children. There wasn't much work around, either, so three local women decided to put the building to use. It's now a heart-warming workshop where they handcraft charming, old-fashioned toys such as cars, motorcycles, carriages, aeroplanes, spinning tops, building blocks and puzzles from carob, almond, gorse and olive wood. It's 3.5km northwest of Alte via Estrada de Santa Margarida and Rua das Valinhas.