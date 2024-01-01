Museu Municipal de Arqueologia

Albufeira

Excavated from the municipality and its surrounds (such as the castle in the village of Paderne), pieces dating from the prehistoric era to the 16th century are showcased at this small museum. Highlights include a beautifully complete Neolithic vase from 5000 BC and a Roman mosaic from Retorta. The upper floor hosts temporary exhibitions.

  • Benagil Caves

    Benagil Caves

    9.47 MILES

    One of the Algarve's – and Portugal's – most emblematic sights, this huge natural seaside cave has a hole in its ceiling through which streaming sunlit…

  • Sé

    18.26 MILES

    The centrepiece of the Cidade Velha, the sé was completed in 1251 but heavily damaged in the 1755 earthquake. What you see now is a variety of Renaissance…

  • Castelo

    Castelo

    12.51 MILES

    This russet-coloured, Lego-like castle – originally occupied in the Visigothic period – has great views over the town and surrounding countryside. What…

  • Igreja de São Lourenço de Matos

    Igreja de São Lourenço de Matos

    13.45 MILES

    This baroque masterpiece was built on the site of a ruined chapel after locals, while digging a well, implored Saint Lawrence for help and then struck…

  • Algarve coastline

    Ponta da Piedade

    23.06 MILES

    Protruding 2.5km south of Lagos, Ponta da Piedade is a dramatic wedge of headland with contorted, polychrome sandstone cliffs and towers, complete with a…

  • Sé

    12.51 MILES

    Just below the castle is the sé, built in 1189 on the site of an earlier mosque, then rebuilt after the 1249 Reconquista and subsequently restored several…

  • Museu de Portimão

    Museu de Portimão

    15.88 MILES

    Housed in a 19th-century fish cannery, the ultramodern, award-winning Museu de Portimão is the city's number-one draw. The museum focuses on three areas:…

