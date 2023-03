A showcase of narrow little engines, carriages and associated memorabilia. Across the rails from the museum are the ruins of a 14th-century castle. The museum is located southeast of town in Wenecja.

Five weekday buses run from Żnin to Gniezno (14zł, one hour, last one at 12.15pm) via Wenecja (4.10zł, 10 minutes), but fewer on weekends. Most continue on to Poznań (21zł, 1½ hours).