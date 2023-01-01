St Nicholas' Church

This 17th-century wooden structure is an unusual mix of architectural styles: Gothic, baroque, neoclassical and more modern additions. When the church was renovated in 1999, workers discovered original frescoes that had been covered up by a mixture of reeds and plaster. The paintings depict saints and other Biblical figures, and have been revealed by careful 'excavation'.

It's located outside town in Gąsawa. Buses from Żnin run here every one or two hours weekdays, and several times on Saturday and Sunday (5zł, 15 minutes). The Żnin District Railway runs out here in summer. Gąsawa is a 2km walk from the Biskupin Archaeological Reserve.