Żnin has a long tradition of publishing, with some of Poland's first illustrated magazines printed here. The regional museum celebrates this tradition with a small but interesting collection of early printing machines. Temporary exhibitions are its real highlight, though, held in summer in the Tadeusz Małachowski Gallery (a section included in the admission price). The tower on the main square has an exhibition of folk costumes, open in summer months (also included).
Regional Museum
Wielkopolska
Share