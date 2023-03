This historic mosque was built by Muslim Tatars who settled here at the end of the 17th century, and is one of only two surviving in Poland (the other is at Kruszyniany). It's a simple timber construction, small but atmospheric. The Muslim cemetery, the bihar, is about 1km north of the mosque at the edge of a grove; walk to the outskirts of the village then turn left up a tree-lined dirt road. Bohoniki is quiet but lacks the charm of Kruszyniany.