Before WWII, central Białystok had 60 synagogues serving a population of over 40,000 Jews, or about half of the city's population. Only three synagogue buildings survived the war, one of which was this building where the few hundred Białystok Jews who survived the Holocaust worshipped after the war. Today it is a branch of the Podlasie Museum and is used as an art gallery and for special exhibitions. Admission is free on Sundays.