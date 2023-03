Rebuilt after WWII and modelled on the 1745 original, the town hall houses this museum. It features a modest collection of Polish paintings on the ground floor, including some important names such as Jacek Malczewski and Stanisław Ignacy Witkiewicz (Witkacy). An annex across the Biala has historical artefacts, including a very cool model of Białystok at its peak in the late 1700s.