Tykocin Museum

Tykocin's former synagogue, erected in 1642, is considered to be the best-preserved Jewish house of worship in Poland and is an extraordinary window into a lost culture. Much of the original interior has been preserved and reconstructed. Adjacent to the former prayer room is a small exhibition containing photos and documents of Tykocin's Jewish community and objects related to religious ritual, such as elaborate brass and silver hanukiahs (candelabras), Talmudic books and liturgical equipment.

In 2018, a comprehensive restoration of the exterior was completed. The synagogue's original 17th-century colours of deep pink and turquoise were restored.

Standing opposite the synagogue, the small Talmudic House dates to 1772. It houses an annex of the museum and is where you buy tickets. The permanent exhibition recreates the life and work of Zygmunt Bujnowski, a local painter who achieved some fame before his death in 1927. There is also a reconstructed one-room pharmacy and various special exhibitions. The audio guide is essential for bringing these exhibits to life.