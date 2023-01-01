Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit

Begun in the early 1980s, this monumental building is Poland's largest Orthodox church. The huge central onion-shaped dome is topped with a large cross (weighing 1500kg) symbolising Christ, while 12 smaller crosses around it represent the apostles. The spacious interior has a spectacular main iconostasis and a fantastic giant chandelier. It's 3km northwest of the centre. Bus 5 from ul Sienkiewicza in the centre stops nearby. Stop into the office or call the church to get access.