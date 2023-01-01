Kruszyniany Mosque

This beautiful green mosque was built by the Muslim Tatars who settled here at the end of the 17th century. It's a rustic wooden construction, in many ways similar to old timber Christian churches. You'll find it hidden in a cluster of trees, set back from the main road. The mosque's modest interior, made entirely from pine, is divided into two rooms; the smaller one is designated for women, who (other than tourists) are not allowed into the main prayer hall.

The latter, with carpets covering the floor, has a small recess in the wall, the mihrab, in the direction of Mecca. Next to it is the minbar, a pulpit from which the imam says prayers. The painted texts hanging on the walls are verses from the Quran.