The Museum of Central Pomerania is housed within Słupsk’s main attraction, a commanding 16th-century castle. Beyond its impressive blocky tower are sacral woodcarvings, historic furniture and other exhibits illustrating the town’s history. A fascinating exhibition on the ground floor looks at the town's history in drawings, photographs and old postcards from Stolp, its German name. The main building used to house the town's priceless Witkacy exhibition but this was moved to new premises in 2019.

Ticket includes entry to the Mill.