St Mary's Church

Behind the baroque Town Hall on Darłowo’s Rynek rises this massive brick church. Originally dating from the 1320s it has preserved its Gothic shape well. Worth special attention are the three tombs placed in the chapel under the tower. The one made of sandstone holds the ashes of King Erik, who died in Darłowo in 1459. Two mid-17th-century, richly decorated tin tombs standing on either side contain the remains of the last West Pomeranian duke, Jadwig, and his wife Elizabeth.