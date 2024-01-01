St Hyacinthus' Church

The 15th-century St Hyacinthus’ Church, aka St Jack’s as the tourist signposting would have it, is usually closed, though you can now peek in through a low glass window in the entrance to see the 20th-century stained glass and Gothic vaulting. Otherwise sneak in during a service or attend a summer organ concert, normally held midweek in July and August.

