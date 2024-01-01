The 15th-century St Hyacinthus’ Church, aka St Jack’s as the tourist signposting would have it, is usually closed, though you can now peek in through a low glass window in the entrance to see the 20th-century stained glass and Gothic vaulting. Otherwise sneak in during a service or attend a summer organ concert, normally held midweek in July and August.
St Hyacinthus' Church
Gdańsk & Pomerania
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.07 MILES
Opened in 2019 in the renovated White Granary building, the 250-piece collection of portraits by Stanisław Ignacy Witkiewicz (1885–1939), aka Witkacy, are…
26.01 MILES
The most unusual feature of the national park is the shifting dunes (wydmy ruchome), which create a genuine desert landscape. They’re on the sandbar…
19.16 MILES
This 186-sq-km park takes up the 33km stretch of coast between Łeba and the tourist fishing village of Rowy, complete with two large lakes, Łebsko and…
25.42 MILES
South of Darłowo’s central Rynek is its well-preserved 14th-century castle, erected in 1352 and renovated in 1988. It was the residence of the Pomeranian…
0.17 MILES
The Museum of Central Pomerania is housed within Słupsk’s main attraction, a commanding 16th-century castle. Beyond its impressive blocky tower are sacral…
25.48 MILES
Behind the baroque Town Hall on Darłowo’s Rynek rises this massive brick church. Originally dating from the 1320s it has preserved its Gothic shape well…
0.16 MILES
The building opposite the castle gate is the 14th-century mill, an annex to the museum. Its three floors focus on the folk customs of Pomerania with…
19.1 MILES
Set on the southwestern shore of Lake Łebsko, the tiny isolated hamlet of Kluki was the last holdout of Slovincian culture, now showcased in the centrally…
Nearby Gdańsk & Pomerania attractions
0.07 MILES
Opened in 2019 in the renovated White Granary building, the 250-piece collection of portraits by Stanisław Ignacy Witkiewicz (1885–1939), aka Witkacy, are…
0.14 MILES
Only three remnants of the 15th-century fortified walls that once encircled the town survive: one of these is the Witches’ Tower, which had a sensational…
0.16 MILES
The building opposite the castle gate is the 14th-century mill, an annex to the museum. Its three floors focus on the folk customs of Pomerania with…
4. Museum of Central Pomerania
0.17 MILES
The Museum of Central Pomerania is housed within Słupsk’s main attraction, a commanding 16th-century castle. Beyond its impressive blocky tower are sacral…
0.28 MILES
Fans of red brick and stained glass should check out this chunky Gothic church with its vibrantly coloured, postwar windows and oddly painted vaulting…
6. Baltic Gallery of Contemporary Art
0.33 MILES
The main building of Słupsk’s gallery specialises in short-term exhibits of Polish and international artists. Over 30 exhibitions take place here a year…
0.45 MILES
The elaborate Renaissance-Gothic town hall has an impressive main tower, which can be ascended for a full Słupsk panorama.
11.1 MILES
Ustka's main attraction is the dune-backed beach. None of the town is visible from the sand, giving it a wild feel, unless it's carpeted with…