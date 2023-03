West of Kluki, outside the park boundaries, is the village of Smołdzino, with a fine Natural History Museum that features flora and fauna from the park’s various habitats.

Just 1km southwest of the village is Mt Rowokół, the highest hill in the area at 115m above sea level. On its top is a 20m observation tower, providing sweeping views over the forest, lakes and sea. The path up the hill begins near the petrol station; you can get to the top in 15 minutes.