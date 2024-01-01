Przemyśl Fortress Museum

Carpathian Mountains

This modest museum exhibits 19th- and 20th-century photographs, postcards, weapons and commemorative mementos connected with Przemyśl Fortress.

  • Museum of Folk Architecture

    Museum of Folk Architecture

    28.94 MILES

    Sanok’s Museum of Folk Architecture is Poland’s largest skansen (open-air museum of traditional architecture). You’ll find around 120 historic buildings…

  • Historical Museum

    Historical Museum

    29.35 MILES

    Housed in the Renaissance-style castle, this museum is best known for its 700-piece collection of Ruthenian icons. The selection consists of about 260…

  • Krasiczyn Castle

    Krasiczyn Castle

    5.38 MILES

    The late-Renaissance 'castle' at Krasiczyn is more of a stately home – ostentation trumped defensive strength when Italian architect Galeazzo Appiani…

  • Synagogue

    Synagogue

    29.15 MILES

    Lesko's impressive former synagogue is the only one of five to survive WWII. Built in the Mannerist style in the mid-17th century, it has an attached…

  • Przemyśl Cathedral

    Przemyśl Cathedral

    0.07 MILES

    Przemyśl's cathedral lords over the upper (southern) end of the Rynek. There's been a church here since at least the 12th century, but the current…

  • Franciscan Church of the Holy Cross

    Franciscan Church of the Holy Cross

    29.5 MILES

    At the southeast corner of the Rynek is the Franciscan Church of the Holy Cross, the town’s oldest. The interior and exterior are in baroque style and…

  • Sanok Castle

    Sanok Castle

    29.34 MILES

    The 16th-century Renaissance-style fortress you see today is built over the foundations of a 14th-century Gothic castle that itself replaced the wooden…

  • National Museum of Przemyśl

    National Museum of Przemyśl

    0.14 MILES

    Przemyśl's impressive modern museum presents well-curated permanent exhibitions on the city's prehistoric and medieval times, its Jewish history and the…

