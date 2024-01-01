Przemyśl Fortress Museum

This modest museum exhibits 19th- and 20th-century photographs, postcards, weapons and commemorative mementos connected with Przemyśl Fortress.
28.94 MILES
Sanok’s Museum of Folk Architecture is Poland’s largest skansen (open-air museum of traditional architecture). You’ll find around 120 historic buildings…
29.35 MILES
Housed in the Renaissance-style castle, this museum is best known for its 700-piece collection of Ruthenian icons. The selection consists of about 260…
5.38 MILES
The late-Renaissance 'castle' at Krasiczyn is more of a stately home – ostentation trumped defensive strength when Italian architect Galeazzo Appiani…
29.15 MILES
Lesko's impressive former synagogue is the only one of five to survive WWII. Built in the Mannerist style in the mid-17th century, it has an attached…
0.07 MILES
Franciscan Church of the Holy Cross
29.5 MILES
At the southeast corner of the Rynek is the Franciscan Church of the Holy Cross, the town’s oldest. The interior and exterior are in baroque style and…
29.34 MILES
The 16th-century Renaissance-style fortress you see today is built over the foundations of a 14th-century Gothic castle that itself replaced the wooden…
0.14 MILES
1. Franciscan Church of St Mary Magdalene
0.04 MILES
This beautifully evocative church, with its enormous pillars dwarfing the three baroque statues at the front, was built between 1754 and 1778 in late…
2. Museum of the History of the City of Przemyśl
0.07 MILES
Rynek 9, a dignified early 16th-century tenement house on Przemyśl's market square, is the venue for this intriguing and well-curated museum of the city's…
0.07 MILES
4. National Museum of Przemyśl
0.14 MILES
Przemyśl's impressive modern museum presents well-curated permanent exhibitions on the city's prehistoric and medieval times, its Jewish history and the…
0.18 MILES
This curious museum, housed in an 18th-century baroque clock tower, contains vintage bells as well as elaborately carved wooden and meerschaum pipes and…
0.18 MILES
Built by King Kazimierz III Wielki (Casimir III the Great) in the 1340s to guard his kingdom's eastern flank, Przemyśl's castle evolved into a Renaissance…
0.28 MILES
The more important of two synagogues that survived WWII (four existed previously), the New Synagogue was built in the early 20th century. It was used as a…
0.36 MILES
This scary-looking cement bunker was built by the USSR in 1939 as part of the Molotov Line, along its then-border with Nazi Germany. It saw intense…