Przemyśl's cathedral lords over the upper (southern) end of the Rynek. There's been a church here since at least the 12th century, but the current manifestation began its life in 1495. The interior is impressive enough, but be sure to visit the crypts for a fascinating exhibit on burial customs and to see the exposed wall of the original 12th-century rotunda. You can also climb the 71m-high freestanding bell tower, though the top windows are closed.