Built by King Kazimierz III Wielki (Casimir III the Great) in the 1340s to guard his kingdom's eastern flank, Przemyśl's castle evolved into a Renaissance building two centuries later when it acquired its four loopholed towers, two of which have been restored to correct centuries of neglect. Cultural performances are now held here, and it's possible to visit with a prearranged guide (call 69 099 2525) for 30zł for groups of at least 10.