Welcome to Gdańsk & Pomerania
The epicentre of Pomerania is Gdańsk, northern Poland’s metropolis, a forward-looking city with a photogenic historical centre. Like most of the region, Gdańsk has changed hands many times over the centuries, each invader and overseer bequeathing a layer of architecture and culture for today’s tourists to ogle.
Away from the beaches and Gdańsk’s miracles in red brick you’ll discover Kashubia, a region that keeps the traditional fires burning, including its own language – the perfect place to slow down and escape Poland’s beaten tracks.
Top experiences in Gdańsk & Pomerania
Gdańsk & Pomerania activities
Private Arrival Transfer - From Gdansk Airport to Hotel
With an online booking, you can avoid long waiting taxi lines. As soon as you arrive, our driver will be waiting for you with a welcome board and your name on it. You are also sure that prices are reasonable. It is private transfer which means that you will not share a car with anyone apart from your booking. Our cars are maximum 5 years old, drivers are elegant and helpful in order to make your ride as much enjoyable as it can be. Transfer is realized from door to door. You can enjoy your stay and stop worrying about transport.
Private Departure Transfer - From Hotel to Gdansk Airport
Private Tour of Stutthof Concentration Camp from Gdansk
Stutthof Concentration Camp was the first and the longest operating Nazi concentration camp in the territory of Poland. It had been established in order to exterminate Jewish and Polish Intelligence, mainly from the Pomerania and the Free City of Gdansk. Built in 1939 and initially intended for approximately 3 000 people, this camp gradually became the place of torment and slaughter for over 110 thousand prisoners from 26 countries, most of whom were tortured, forced to work or died in gas chambers.Stutthof Concentration Camp is currently open for visitors. Since the exposition is quite drastic, it may be visited only by persons who are 13 or over. The trip lasts four hours and the offer includes the entrance ticket to the museum as well as guided exploring of the former Stutthof area – the old and new camp quarters, the main commander’s villa, gas chambers, crematorium and the monument to its victims.
Gdansk Walking Tour Shore Excursion from Gdynia
Visiting Gdańsk means connecting with its glorious medieval heritage and the modern day legacy of solidarity for freedom movement in Eastern Europe. Our day of touring begins with a short drive from Gdynia to Gdańsk stopping at the Oliwa Cathedral on the way. You will enjoy the mesmerizing sound of the Grand Organ set between 23 striking altars. Lavish décor and moveable figurines of angels make it the highlight of this collection of Baroque, Rococo and Renaissance art. Continuing towards the center of Gdańsk, we will stop at the Solidarity Monument, the symbol of epic social movement in 1980s that contributed greatly to the reforms of post-soviet Poland. Thereafter we will stroll the streets of Old Gdańsk taking us back to the golden days of medieval power and trade in the seaport strategically located on the border of Slavic and Germanic influences. As a home to the world’s largest brick cathedral, statuesque structure of St. Mary´s, the cobbled walking street of The Royal Route takes also to the Town Hall, Upland Gate and Neptune Fountain. The Motlawa riverbank offers also a beautiful backdrop to some free time shopping or enjoying a coffee break. 00:00-00:15 Meet at the ship.00:15-01:10 Drive into the city with a stop at Oliwa Archcathedral, with its famous Baroque organs.01:00-01:55 Continue the drive to the Old Town in Gdańsk with a stop at the Solidarity Monument.01:55-03:25 Walking tour of Gdańsk, which includes Upland Gate, Golden Gate, Royal Rout, Main Town Hall, Artus Court, Golden House and Green Gate, the former residence of the Polish Monarchs. You will see the medieval port crane and take a stroll along St. Mary’s Street, which leads to St. Mary’s Basilica, the largest brick church in the world.03:25-04:15 Free time for shopping, a coffee break, or lunch. 04:15-05:00 Drive back to Gdynia.
Full-Day Frombork City Private Tour from Gdansk
Frombork - small fishing port of Vistula Bay and the seat of Warmia bishopric since 13th century. In Frombork Nicolas Copernicus -great polish astronomer - spent thirty years of his life and made some of his famous discoveries. He died in Frombork and lies buried in Cathedral.Tour start in Gdansk and goes directly to Frombork.This sightseeing tour offers a flexible itinerary that’s tailored to your interests. With expert local guide, discover the city’s history while seeing top Frombork attractions including cathedral hill and Museum in the former Bishops’ Palace.
Shore Excursion: Best of Gdansk in a Small Group
Meet your professional English-speaking guide outside the main port gate, check in for the tour and get ready to listen and learn a lot on this comprehensive tour of the old Hanseatic town of Gdansk.On your way from the port of Gdynia, you will hear the story of this medieval town that played such an important role not only in its country's history, but in the world history as well.Your first stop will be at the magnificent Oliwa Cathedral, built by Cistercian monks in the 12th century. This magnificent basilica holds works of art in Renaissance, Baroque, Rococo and Classical styles, but is more famous for its amazing Oliwa Organ that boats 5100 pipes! As you keep driving towards the Old Town, you will make several photo stops to capture the most memorable and important sights of the 20th century history: the island where the World War II started, the ship yard from where Cold War broke out and of course Solidarity Square that set off the fight for freedom among the working class.Once you finally reach Gdansk Old Town, you will leave the bus and will tour along the main street from the Golden Gate to the Green Gate. (which in fact is not green at all, but you will learn the story why people call it green.) Once nearly destroyed during the war, this lovely town will capture your heart with its bright-coloured houses and mansions of Polish merchants and nobility, recreated almost from ruins. You will learn how to read history from bricks, and will admire the Town Hall of Gdansk and the largest brick cathedral in the world - St. Mary's Basilica. (*inside visit is NOT included, we recommend to visit the church during free time for self-exploration at the end of the tour)American visitors will be delighted to learn that Mr. Farenheit was born in Gdansk (back then called Danzig), and will even be able to walk along the street where he had once lived. After the Old Town walking tour, you will enjoy some free time for self-exploration, shopping or a relaxing coffee break in one of the local cafes.At the end of the tour, you will meet your tour guide and bus at the designated spot and transfer back to the ship.IMPORTANT: Please note that tour order may vary depending on traffic conditions and general availability. Inside Tour of the Oliwa cathedral cannot be guaranteed due to religious services, weddings or others private events.