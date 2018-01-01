Shore Excursion: Best of Gdansk in a Small Group

Meet your professional English-speaking guide outside the main port gate, check in for the tour and get ready to listen and learn a lot on this comprehensive tour of the old Hanseatic town of Gdansk.On your way from the port of Gdynia, you will hear the story of this medieval town that played such an important role not only in its country's history, but in the world history as well.Your first stop will be at the magnificent Oliwa Cathedral, built by Cistercian monks in the 12th century. This magnificent basilica holds works of art in Renaissance, Baroque, Rococo and Classical styles, but is more famous for its amazing Oliwa Organ that boats 5100 pipes! As you keep driving towards the Old Town, you will make several photo stops to capture the most memorable and important sights of the 20th century history: the island where the World War II started, the ship yard from where Cold War broke out and of course Solidarity Square that set off the fight for freedom among the working class.Once you finally reach Gdansk Old Town, you will leave the bus and will tour along the main street from the Golden Gate to the Green Gate. (which in fact is not green at all, but you will learn the story why people call it green.) Once nearly destroyed during the war, this lovely town will capture your heart with its bright-coloured houses and mansions of Polish merchants and nobility, recreated almost from ruins. You will learn how to read history from bricks, and will admire the Town Hall of Gdansk and the largest brick cathedral in the world - St. Mary's Basilica. (*inside visit is NOT included, we recommend to visit the church during free time for self-exploration at the end of the tour)American visitors will be delighted to learn that Mr. Farenheit was born in Gdansk (back then called Danzig), and will even be able to walk along the street where he had once lived. After the Old Town walking tour, you will enjoy some free time for self-exploration, shopping or a relaxing coffee break in one of the local cafes.At the end of the tour, you will meet your tour guide and bus at the designated spot and transfer back to the ship.IMPORTANT: Please note that tour order may vary depending on traffic conditions and general availability. Inside Tour of the Oliwa cathedral cannot be guaranteed due to religious services, weddings or others private events.