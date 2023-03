One of Poland's best beaches, this stretch of sand curves gently along the coast and is backed by out-of-bounds, protected dunes. So high is the sand banked up that none of the town is visible, lending the beach a wild feel. It's the ideal place to laze and the main reason to come to Świnoujście. Kids will love watching ships and ferries sliding in and out of the port at the eastern end.

Take a stroll west along the strand and you will quickly find yourself in Germany.