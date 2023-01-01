Museum of Sea Fishery

If you’re keen on stuffed sea life, you’ll be delighted by the static displays of albatrosses, sharks and seals, along with fishing paraphernalia, model boats, amber and a few fish in tanks. On the top floor you'll discover an interesting exhibition on the history of Świnoujście using old postcards from Swinemünde, some hefty 18th-century Pomeranian trunks and souvenirs of yesteryear. On the ground floor is a separate section (different ticket needed) that features a coral-reef aquarium.