Sopot

Pier in Sopot

Overview

The junior partner in the Tri-City set-up (along with Gdańsk and Gdynia), Sopot is a kind of Incongruity-on-Sea, a mix of elegant villas and marauding clubbers, an overdeveloped 21st-century seafront just streets away from typically Polish soot-cracked facades. Like the British seaside towns of Brighton and Eastbourne rolled into one, Sopot is about moneyed Poles flashing their cash in ritzy restaurants standing alongside old Polish literary-themed cafes, a strutting club scene illuminating pensioners taking to the waters while kids on the beach build sandcastles. Whatever Sopot has become, it certainly remains popular, with international visitors mingling with the Slavic waffle-and-ice-cream crowds on hot summer days then getting down at the beachside clubs on balmy Baltic eves.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Opera Leśna

    Opera Leśna

    Sopot

    In a wooded hilly area of the town stands the Opera Leśna, an amphitheatre that seats 5000 people and is host to the prestigious August International…

  • Tightrope Walker Statue

    Tightrope Walker Statue

    Sopot

    While ambling your way along ul Bohaterów Monte Cassino towards the sea, take a right into ul Bema to see one of the most unusual statues in the Tri-City…

  • Sopot Museum

    Sopot Museum

    Sopot

    At the southern end of the beachfront in a grand old villa, the Sopot Museum showcases 19th-century furniture and fittings, including some enormous,…

  • Ulica Bohaterów Monte Cassino

    Ulica Bohaterów Monte Cassino

    Sopot

    Sopot’s unavoidable spine is 'Heroes of Monte Cassino' Street, an attractive and invariably crowded mall stretching from the railway line to the pier…

  • Crooked House

    Crooked House

    Sopot

    The warped, modern Crooked House is a typical piece of postcommunist architectural experimentation and well worth investigating. Concealed within its twin…

  • Pier

    Pier

    Sopot

    At the end of Monte Cassino, beyond Plac Zdrojowy, is the famous Molo, Europe’s longest wooden pier, built in 1928 and jutting 515m out into the Bay of…

  • Art Gallery

    Art Gallery

    Sopot

    Funded by the town of Sopot, this glitzy but little-visited art gallery within the Dom Zdrojowy (Spa House) has changing exhibitions of mostly Polish art …

  • Dom Zdrojowy

    Dom Zdrojowy

    Sopot

    Take the glazed lift to the 3rd floor of this spa house to enjoy a free sip of Sopot’s natural, mineral-rich spring water that comes from a tap in the…

View more attractions

