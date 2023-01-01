Płaszów Labour Camp

The former Płaszów forced-labour and concentration camp was built by occupying Germans during WWII to facilitate liquidation of the nearby Podgórze Jewish ghetto. At its height in 1943–44, the camp held some 25,000 people. These days, almost nothing of the camp survives with the exception of a few plaques. It's not easy to find. Enter via ul Jerozolimska (off ul Wielicka) or follow a path leading south from the Krakus Mound along the edge of the Liban Quarry.

As this information was being researched in 2019, there was talk that some of the land from the former camp might be developed into residential apartment blocks though it wasn't clear when this might happen.