Nobody knows the exact origins of the 16m-high mound that towers over Podgórze. According to legend, it was the burial site of the city's founder, Krakus. Excavations in the 1930s could not confirm the story, but they did discover artefacts dating to the 8th century. The mysterious mound offers 360-degree panoramic views, including to the Old Town, Kazimierz, Nowa Huta and Płaszów.