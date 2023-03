This abandoned limestone quarry was used by the occupying Germans during WWII as a labour camp. It was later employed extensively in the film Schindler's List as a stand-in for the Płaszów concentration camp. These days it's overgrown and more than a little creepy, but a fascinating place to stroll and ponder modern history. To find it, follow the path south from the Krakus Mound or simply follow the street ul Za Torem into the woods.