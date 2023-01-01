Museum of the People's Republic of Poland

This museum and exhibition space, located in the socialist-realist Światowid cinema, focuses on the communist history of Nowa Huta and of Poland in general. Rotating photographic exhibitions highlight various aspects of life under communism, with plenty of local tie-ins to life in Nowa Huta. There's an atomic fall-out shelter in the basement, with a small exhibition on Poland's emergency preparations in the event of nuclear war.

As this material was being researched in 2019, the museum was set to undergo an extensive multiyear renovation designed to restore the cinema to its original 1950s look. This may affect opening times and which parts of the museum are viewable. Consult the website on your visit for further details.