The small, shingled Church of St Bartholomew dates from the mid-15th century, which makes it Poland’s oldest surviving three-nave timber church. It was one of only two churches available to workers near Nowa Huta, until the Arka Pana church was finished in 1977.
Nearby Kraków attractions
0.07 MILES
The Cistercian Abbey consists of a church and monastery, with a large garden-park behind it. The Cistercians came to Poland in 1140 and founded abbeys…
2. Museum of the People's Republic of Poland
0.56 MILES
This museum and exhibition space, located in the socialist-realist Światowid cinema, focuses on the communist history of Nowa Huta and of Poland in…
0.75 MILES
Nowa Huta's newest attraction opened in 2019 and focuses on the quarter's extensive network of atomic fallout shelters, built up in the 1950s and '60s…
0.79 MILES
This sprawling square and tram stop serves as the centrepoint of the Nowa Huta workers' housing estate. The square dates from 1949, and the buildings here…
0.85 MILES
This graceful, park-like avenue runs through the centre of the Nowa Huta workers' housing estate.
0.98 MILES
Two blocks north of Plac Centralny, the Nowa Huta Museum is more like a glorified tourist office, but there is a small, well-curated exhibit space…
1.3 MILES
Nowa Huta's socialist-realistic architectural aesthetic extends to the area's main theatre, which was built in 1955. Early shows may have been dedicated…
1.67 MILES
The retro-modern Arka Pana was the first church in Nowa Huta, built from 1967 to 1977 after much controversy. Authorities had intended the workers' suburb…