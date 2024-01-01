Church of St Bartholomew

Kraków

LoginSave

The small, shingled Church of St Bartholomew dates from the mid-15th century, which makes it Poland’s oldest surviving three-nave timber church. It was one of only two churches available to workers near Nowa Huta, until the Arka Pana church was finished in 1977.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wieliczka Salt Mine

    Wieliczka Salt Mine

    5.72 MILES

    Some 14km southeast of Kraków, the Wieliczka (vyeh-leech-kah) salt mine has been welcoming tourists since 1722 and today is one of Poland's most popular…

  • The Wawel Royal Cathedral (Polish: Katedra Wawelska, na Wawelu) by night in Krakow, Poland, city landmark dating back to the 11th century.

    Wawel Royal Castle

    5.2 MILES

    As the political and cultural heart of Poland through the 16th century, Wawel Royal Castle is a potent symbol of national identity. It's now a museum…

  • Krakau August 20th 2017: Tourists waiting to enter the former Schindler Factory 862495222 building, cracow, culture, jewish, landmark, oskar, outdoor, polish, schindler, vacation, wall, work, zablocie

    Schindler's Factory

    4.19 MILES

    Despite the name, this museum covers more than the story of Oskar Schindler, the Nazi German industrialist who famously saved the lives of members of his…

  • Wawel Cathedral, Wawel Hill.

    Wawel Cathedral

    5.22 MILES

    Wawel Cathedral has witnessed many coronations, funerals and burials of Poland’s monarchs and nobles. The present cathedral is basically a Gothic, but…

  • St. Mary's Church on Market Square in Krakow.

    St Mary's Basilica

    5.01 MILES

    This striking brick church, best known simply as St Mary’s, is dominated by two towers of different heights. The first church here was built in the 1220s…

  • Collegium Maius

    Collegium Maius

    5.25 MILES

    The Collegium Maius, part of Jagiellonian University, is the oldest surviving university building in Poland, and one of the finest examples of 15th…

  • Pharmacy under the Eagle, Plac Bohaterow Getta 18, Podgorz.

    Museum of Pharmacy

    4.96 MILES

    The name of this museum doesn’t sound that exciting, but the Jagiellonian University Medical School’s Museum of Pharmacy is one of the largest museums of…

  • Church of SS Peter & Paul

    Church of SS Peter & Paul

    5.07 MILES

    The Jesuits erected this church, the first baroque building in Kraków, after they had been brought to the city in 1583 to do battle with supporters of the…

View more attractions

Nearby Kraków attractions

1. Cistercian Abbey

0.07 MILES

The Cistercian Abbey consists of a church and monastery, with a large garden-park behind it. The Cistercians came to Poland in 1140 and founded abbeys…

3. Nowa Huta Underground

0.75 MILES

Nowa Huta's newest attraction opened in 2019 and focuses on the quarter's extensive network of atomic fallout shelters, built up in the 1950s and '60s…

4. Plac Centralny

0.79 MILES

This sprawling square and tram stop serves as the centrepoint of the Nowa Huta workers' housing estate. The square dates from 1949, and the buildings here…

5. Aleja Róż

0.85 MILES

This graceful, park-like avenue runs through the centre of the Nowa Huta workers' housing estate.

6. Nowa Huta Museum

0.98 MILES

Two blocks north of Plac Centralny, the Nowa Huta Museum is more like a glorified tourist office, but there is a small, well-curated exhibit space…

7. Teatr Ludowy

1.3 MILES

Nowa Huta's socialist-realistic architectural aesthetic extends to the area's main theatre, which was built in 1955. Early shows may have been dedicated…

8. Arka Pana

1.67 MILES

The retro-modern Arka Pana was the first church in Nowa Huta, built from 1967 to 1977 after much controversy. Authorities had intended the workers' suburb…