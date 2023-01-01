The Cistercian Abbey consists of a church and monastery, with a large garden-park behind it. The Cistercians came to Poland in 1140 and founded abbeys around the country, including this one in 1222. The church has a large three-nave interior with a balanced mix of Gothic, Renaissance and baroque furnishings and decoration. Have a look at the Chapel of the Crucified Christ (in the left transept), the polyptych in the high altar and the beautiful stained-glass windows behind it.