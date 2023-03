Arguably the city's most prestigious burial ground and the final resting place of several notable Poles, including Wisława Szymborska (1923–2012), the 1996 Nobel prize winner for literature. Stroll through the grounds to admire the beautifully crafted tombstones, many of which are works of art in their own right.

The cemetery really comes alive, so to speak, on All Saints' and All Souls' days (1 and 2 November), when Poles honour the dead with cemetery visits and graveside ceremonies.