Possibly the oddest branch of the Kraków Historical Museum, the permanent exhibition here tells the story of the Fowler Brotherhood of Kraków, a medieval order of bird hunters and marksmen who've played a role over the years in ruling and defending the city. The exhibits feature paintings, photographs, guns and even examples of the order's highest honour, the 'silver fowler' (essentially a silver rooster).

From December to February, the Celestat displays the city's 'Christmas Cribs' (Szopki Krakowskie), elaborate and eye-catching depictions of the nativity scene.