This small museum includes entry to both the Florian Gate and Barbican, among the few surviving remnants of the city's medieval defence walls. The Florian Gate was once the city's main entrance and dates from the 14th century. The Barbican, a circular bastion adorned with seven turrets, was built at the end of the 15th century to lend additional protection. It was once connected to the gate by a narrow passage running over a moat.