Tracing the path of the medieval city's moat, wrapping around the Old Town from Wawel Castle, the Planty Park is an everyday piece of people's lives in Kraków. The wide paths are filled with walkers, cyclists, prams, rollerbladers and everything in between. You'll find public art, cafes, ponds, statues, magnificent floral displays, and lots of lots of benches, dedicated to Polish authors past and present.