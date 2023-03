This enormous cemetery dates from 1800 and was the main burial ground for Kazimierz's Jewish population up until WWII. Many of the grave markers were destroyed during the German occupation and some of the recovered tombstones are visible on the cemetery walls. Around 9000 tombstones are still visible, though many remain untended as whole families perished in the Holocaust. Follow ul Miodowa below a railway bridge and find the small gate to the cemetery.