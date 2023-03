Behind Kórnik's castle is this large, English-style park known as the Arboretum, which was laid out during the castle’s reconstruction and stocked with exotic species of trees and shrubs from Europe’s leading nurseries. Today the Arboretum is run by a scientific research institute and has some 3000 plant species and varieties; the best times to visit are May to June and September to October, when the greatest number of specimens come into flower.